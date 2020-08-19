Lili Reinhart slammed media outlets after they twisted her words into how she was coping following her breakup from ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse. However, the Riverdale star was actually speaking candidly about her battle with depression.

On August 18, the actress quickly took to Twitter to clear the air about the article. “Quotes taken from my most interview are not about a ‘breakup.’ They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months,” she declared. “Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.”

“I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup,” she added. “That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression.”

Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a “breakup.” They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

Reinhart, 23, and Sprouse, 28, parted ways in May 2020 after dating on and off for three years. The co-stars started seeing each other in 2017 but kept their relationship very quiet. The two infrequently posted photos with one another on social media and rarely spoke about their relationship publicly.

LILI REINHART OPENS UP ABOUT FEELING ‘INSECURE’ DUE TO WEIGHT GAIN WHILE FILMING ‘RIVERDALE’

Ultimately, “distance” played a part in their split, a source told E! News. “They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn’t going to work,” the insider added. “They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn’t working.”

The blonde beauty spoke with Refinery 29 in an interview that was published on August 18, where she was upfront with how she has been dealing with her mental health struggles over the past few years. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying,’” she told the outlet. “It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it.”

“I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there,” she continued. “I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Reinhart — who has always been very vocal about her struggles with mental health and uses her platform to let her fans know that they are not alone — noted that “the last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life.”

LILI REINHART TAKES SOLO VACATION AFTER COLE SPOUSE BREAKUP

“My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,” she explained. “’You’re used to have this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.’”

Despite the low moments, the Ohio native seems to have come out on the other side. “I’ve made a point to make this time in my life, this pandemic, this quarantine helpful for me in some way,” she shared. “I very much have looked inward and really worked on myself and I can feel myself having grown a lot.”

COLE SPROUSE & LILI REINHART LEAVE THEIR PARIS HOTEL TOGETHER DURING FASHION WEEK

“Even just the way I’m thinking is different and I’m less judgmental and I’m more open to meeting new people,” she said. “I’ve gone out of my way to try to better myself as a human being.”

Hopefully, the false stories don’t ruin Reinhart’s healing process.