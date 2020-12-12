Singer FKA twigs has spoken out for the first time since accusing her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, of assault and sexual battery during their one-year relationship.

The couple started dating in 2018, shortly after the actor’s split with his ex-wife, Mia Goth, but from what the 32-year-old has alleged in her explosive lawsuit earlier this week, the romance was extremely abusive and consequently left the latter inflicted with emotional distress.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claims that LaBeouf knowingly gave her an STD and relentlessly abused her throughout their relationship, and in a series of Twitter threads posted on Friday, December 11, she opened up and said that sharing her story has been a complete “nightmare” for her.

it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me. — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 11, 2020

“it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” he tweeted. “it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me.

“which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.

The “Two Weeks” hitmaker, who previously dated Robert Pattinson, continued by stressing that her reasons for speaking out about her abusive relationship with LaBeouf was mainly to help those who’ve found themselves in similar situations.

While she notes that going public with the horrific experience she endured during her relationship with the 34-year-old was one of her biggest nightmares, Barnett felt it was important to let people know that victims of emotional and physical abuse shouldn’t have to suppress their feelings by any means.

“i hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do.

“my second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence my first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”

The award-winning singer then went on to share several charities and helplines for those who have been affected by domestic violence before urging people to speak out against their abusers so that such trauma wasn’t inflicted on another potential victim.

The lawsuit against LaBeouf was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, December 11, where Barnett recalled the Hollywood actor driving recklessly in a car with her shortly after Valentine’s Day in 2019, The Los Angeles Times reports.

LaBeouf was then alleged to have removed his seatbelt and threatened his ex-girlfriend to profess his love for him otherwise he was going to crash the vehicle.

She also accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease and throwing her against a car while screaming in her face at a gas station.

In response to Barnett’s lawsuit, the actor has since offered a statement to The New York Times, asserting: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”