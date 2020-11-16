After nine years together, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split earlier this year, PEOPLE reported on Friday, November 13. The news came as a big shock as the seemingly perfect pair were engaged for seven years and share two kids together — Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.
The split happened at the beginning of the year. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source told PEOPLE.
"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” an insider told ET.
Everything Seemed Fine Before The Split
They were spotted packing on some PDA on a beach in Malibu, Calif., in September.
The O.C. alum posted a sweet Valentine's Day post about her man in February. "We had been dating one month when I went to meet his entire family in Kansas,” she captioned an old photo on Instagram. “8 years ago. When you know, you know. Also I’ll travel anywhere for good bbq. Happy Valentines, everybody. #justkids."
Their Children Are Their Main Focus
"The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," a source told PEOPLE.
Wilde posted several snaps of their kids, Otis and Daisy, over the weekend.
They’re On Good Terms
Although the split hadn't been announced yet, Sudeikis still praised his ex only one day before the news broke. The actor gushed about Wilde and her new film, Don't Worry Darling, to ET on Thursday, November 12. "It's amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off. She's editing the stuff they already shot. She's using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks ass that way," he said.
A source said that they still "adore" and "respect" each other.
Wilde Was Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring
Wilde was spotted on Saturday, November 13, without her engagement ring. The 36-year-old was seen leaving her house as she spent time at a horse stable in Los Angeles, Calif.
Their Move To L.A. Hurt Their Relationship
The couple relocated from Brooklyn, N.Y. to Los Angeles, Calif., at the end of last year, which was the “beginning of the end” a source told ET.
In 2019, the actress revealed how much she loved spending time with her man in the Big Apple. "We go to the theater. I love to eat food, so we go to a lot of restaurants, see shows, music — it’s New York! It’s a good thing about living here, live entertainment," she told Us Weekly.
They Were Together For 9 Years
The couple started dating in 2011, and the Horrible Bosses alum popped the question in 2012.
“I met her at a finale party for SNL,” he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017. “We hit it off that night."
The Booksmart director told Allure in 2013 that she "kept running" into the We're The Millers actor at events. "[One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, 'This is Olivia’s number. Use it.' That was the beginning," she explained.
There Was No Wedding Day On The Books
Despite getting engaged in 2012, the pair never actually tied the knot. Shortly after the proposal, Wilde said that a New York wedding would "be ideal." In 2016, she acknowledged the long engagement. "Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another. Then once you have a child, it’s like, 'Oh, we’re committed and promised already,'" she said.
They were reportedly ready to tie the knot in 2018, Radar Online reported, but it looks like the wedding plans fell through.
