Singer FKA Twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual assault and battery, according to The New York Times.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Twigs accuses LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” and infliction of emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, the 32-year-old — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — claims the Even Stevens alum, 34, physically, emotionally and mentally abused her throughout their relationship and even detailed a 2019 incident in which the actor allegedly assaulted her outside of a gas station in California during a road trip.

Twigs — who dated the Honey Boy star for less than a year — also claimed that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf wanted Twigs to stay with him in Los Angeles, but she preferred to move back to London, where she is from. The brunette babe moved in with him and learned that the Disney alum kept a loaded firearm by his bed. As a result, Twigs was scared to go to the bathroom during the middle of the night just in case LaBeouf accidentally thought she was an intruder and would try and shoot her.

Twigs kept to herself and didn’t tell anyone about what she was going through, since she thought “no one is ever going to believe me.”

“I’m unconventional,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. “And I’m a person of color who is female.”

Over time, Twigs started to plan her escape from LaBeouf. When she was packing to leave in 2019, LaBeouf “violently grabbed her” and yelled at her in another room, which a housekeeper witnessed.

Twigs said leaving LaBeouf was “difficult and dangerous.”

“The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney [London],” she said. “He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she said. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in an email to The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

LaBeouf did not comment on the lawsuit.

Karolyn Pho, a stylist who also dated LaBeouf, revealed she went through something similar while dating the Hollywood star. Pho claims LaBeouf pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, leading her to bleed.

“So much goes into breaking down a man or woman to make them OK with a certain kind of treatment,” she said in an interview.

In another email to The New York Times, LaBeouf wrote that “many of these allegations are not true,” but he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things [he has] done.”

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way,” he said, adding that he was “a sober member of a 12-step program” and in therapy.