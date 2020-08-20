Ashley Benson and G-Eazy sparked engagement rumors after the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger — just three months after the two were first spotted hanging out.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair was spotted leaving the grocery store in Los Feliz, California, on Wednesday, August 19. While in the parking lot, the Pretty Little Liars alum tried to hide her new piece of jewelry in her pocket. The blonde beauty, 30, and the rapper, 31, both looked casual during their outing. Benson wore a black T-shirt with black jeans and a face mask, while G-Eazy sported a white T-shirt with a baseball cap and a mask.

Gerald Earl Gillum, more well-known as G-Eazy, and Benson were first linked in May, when they were spotted kissing.

G-Eazy and the Spring Breakers star began seeing each other shortly after Benson split from model Cara Delevingnein May. Benson and Delevingne were first spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018.

THE DATING HISTORY OF CARA DELEVINGNE: FAMOUS EXES ASHLEY BENSON, HARRY STYLES AND MORE

Despite calling it quits with the Suicide Squad actress, 28, Benson received harsh reactions for moving on so quickly with G-Eazy. In response, Benson “liked” an Instagram post about the rumors. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever,” the post stated.

However, Delevingne came to her ex’s defense on Instagram, writing, “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

CARA DELEVINGNE CELEBRATES GIRLFRIEND ASHLEY BENSON’S BIRTHDAY WITH A LUX TRIP TO MOROCCO

Meanwhile, it seems like Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship is heating up. In June, the Hollywood starlet attended G-Eazy’s sister’s wedding in Laguna Beach, California. Prior to that, the two spent Memorial Day weekend together. The ‘I Mean It’ singer even featured Benson on the track ‘All the Things You’re Searching For’ with Kossisko in June.

“They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends,” a source told E! News. “They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours.”

Clearly, Benson is thinking about G-Eazy all the time as she revealed her current phone wallpaper is “a picture of me and my boyfriend,” she told Buzzfeed on August 19.

Whether Benson’s new bling is just for show or a present from her man, it’s safe to say the two are getting serious.