Cara Delevingne is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes!

The supermodel, who celebrated her 28th birthday on August 12, has dated a number of famous faces over the years and has openly talked about her attraction to both men and women.

Most recently, the Carnival Row star was in a serious relationship with Ashley Benson. The two dated for two years and even lived together before calling it quits in April 2020.

Since their split, the Pretty Little Liars actress has moved on to rapper G-Eazy while Delevingne has been spending time with friends, most notably fellow model Kaia Gerber. The two have been nearly inseparable lately – quarantining together, posting snuggly photos and attending Black Lives Matters protests hand-in-hand.

The BFFs even got matching tattoos on their feet. The closeness has sparked dating rumors, although the fashionistas have remained mum on whether their relationship has evolved from platonic to romantic.

CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN BIEBER RANKING HER AS HIS LEAST FAVORITE OF WIFE HAILEY BALDWIN‘S FRIENDS

While the British beauty’s current dating status may be a mystery, it got us thinking about some of the celebs she’s been linked to in the past.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a look back on Delevingne’s famous exes.