The year 2020 has been challenging for pretty much everyone, but there are a lucky few out there who have managed to have the best year of their lives amid all the turmoil.

Proof positive? Gabourey Sidibe and her new fiancé, Brandon Frankel, who documented an absolutely radiant vibe via a series of adorably loving holiday-season photos.

The day after Christmas, Frankel posted a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring with a big smile. After describing 2020 with a couple of choice emojis (a trash can and a fire), Frankel then admitted, “I’d say we had a pretty amazing year. Continually thankful for this one right here. Excited to be ridiculous with you for the rest of our lives.”

He also gave fans a glimpse into their happy home life in the days leading up to the holidays, including a pic of a “surprise birthday dinner” that his “queen” engineered and enjoyed with him, as well as some photos of them getting glammed up to go out. “I’m a lucky guy,” he enthused.

Frankel additionally reminded everyone of his NSFW method of proposing to Sidibe, which involved — well, just take a look at the photo above!

“For some reason, this was global news- slow news week much? No balloons were harmed during the making of this photo,” Frankel joked, adding that the photo was actually taken after he’d popped the big question.

The couple had been dating for about a year and a half when Frankel, 35, proposed to the 37-year-old actress in November. “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” Sidibe wrote on her own Instagram account. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever.”

The American Horror Story actress described her beau as “the partner I thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”