Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have only been engaged for a short time, but these two lovebirds are eager to tie the knot as soon as possible.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” a source told Us Weekly. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

The bride-to-be seems to want to call Shelton her hubby sooner than later. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted,” a previous source told the publication.

The couple announced on Tuesday, October 27, that he had popped the question. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard a YES!”

The country singer shared an adorable picture of the couple sharing a kiss, while Stefani showed her ring to the camera.

The No Doubt member shared the same photo with the caption, “yes please” on her Instagram.

Although they haven’t made things official just yet, the “God’s Country” crooner, 44, was mistakenly referred to as Stefani’s husband for several years now.

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?’ she told Extra earlier in the month before he got down on one knee. “I guess we’re just together … people got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

Even Dua Lipa slipped up and thought the pair were married in August. “Well, he’s not my husband but that sounded cool when you said it,” she corrected her. Once the news broke, she was able to joke about the blunder. “I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news,” she commented on Stefani’s post.

The Oklahoma native kept it old school and sought Stefani’s dad’s blessing before he popped the question. “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” an insider spilled to Us Weekly. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

The unlikely pair met on The Voice in 2014 but did not start dating until after their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

She began the “formal process” to annul her marriage to Rossdale in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic “changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.”

“It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision,” an insider said.

The pair moved into their shared home Los Angeles, Calif., not too long ago, which they purchased last year. “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source told Us Weekly in September. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19 … They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”