Kids say the darndest things!

It’s safe to say that Gwen Stefani’s 14-year-old son, Kingston Rossdale, might not have any Blake Shelton songs on repeat. Even though Shelton — who has been dating Stefani for five years — is a big name in the country world, the teen admitted he isn’t into that type of music.

GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON CELEBRATE HER SON APOLLO’S BIRTHDAY WITH AN ADORABLE TRIBUTE

“I don’t listen to any country. I hate country,” Kingston said during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, August 11.

When one of the viewers started to play Johnny Cash, he grimaced and said, “Country is disgusting.”

While Kingston might not be jamming out to Shelton’s tunes any time soon, he and his brothers seem to have bonded with the country crooner over the years. “He is a good dad, actually,” the California native said during an interview with the Today show about Shelton in September 2019.

“He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys,” she added.

GWEN STEFANI DAZZLES IN PRE-TAPING FOR ROCKEFELLER CENTER TREE-LIGHTING CEREMONY

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of The Voice in 2014 after the pop star called it quits with rocker Gavin Rossdale, whom she also shares two sons with, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Shelton and Stefani made their relationship official in 2015.

In July 2020, Shelton, 44, revealed that being a parental figure to Stefani’s kids can be quite daunting at times.

“That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy … but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” he told the Today show.

INSIDE THE PARENTING WOES OF THE NOW EX-COUPLE GWEN STEFANI AND GAVIN ROSSDALE

Despite dating for over five years, the Hollywood stars haven’t made any plans to walk down the aisle just yet. However, it sounds like Stefani, 50, is open to the idea.

As previously reported on OK! on Monday, August 10, Stefani was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where guest host Dua Lipa accidentally referred to Shelton as Stefani’s husband, prompting the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer to hilariously correct her.

“Um, well… he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” the blonde beauty admitted.

Kingston may not be a fan of country music, but hopefully he’ll show his mom some support as she and Shelton just released their fourth duet together, ‘Happy Anywhere,’ in July 2020.