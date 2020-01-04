Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are enjoying life as newlyweds! On Saturday, January 4, The Lizzie McGuire star, 32, shared a snap on Instagram from the couple’s honeymoon trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are enjoying life as newlyweds! On Saturday, January 4, The Lizzie McGuire star, 32, shared a snap on Instagram from the couple’s honeymoon trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!