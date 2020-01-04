Photo credit: MEGA

In the photo, the couple was seen sitting in front of a large window, seemingly enjoying the view of a nearby lake. “Honeymooning with my honey,” the Cheaper by the Dozen actress captioned the shot. Adding, “Already seen the big 5 and had so many snaps. Doesn’t get better than this …” According to worldwildlife.org, in Africa, the “Big 5” animals are the lion, rhinoceros, leopard, elephant and Cape buffalo. They are also the most dangerous and difficult animals to hunt. Matthew, 32, jokingly wrote in the comments, “I love when you talk about my big 5 [red heart emoji].”