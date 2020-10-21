The perfect hubby! Jennifer Lawrence revealed husband Cooke Maroney is very understanding and supportive of her having sleepovers with her besties.

While talking about her most recent unplanned slumber party, the Silver Linings Playbook star said Maroney, 36, was unfazed by the spontaneous playdate as he “knows the drill” by now. “My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest room,” The Hunger Games actress said during an episode of Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan” podcast on Wednesday, October 21.

The 30-year-old explained she still has “slumber parties, like, once a week,” and her most recent sleepover was the night before her podcast appearance.

“My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was, like, ‘Well I understand, you know, it’s gonna change, you’re gonna get married,’” she explained. “And she was like ‘No, it’s not.’ And we still to this day — she’s been married for seven years — we still to this day have sleepovers. Love a girly slumber party.”

The Academy Award winner and art gallery director were first linked in the spring of 2018. In January 2019, a source dished to Us Weekly that the lovebirds got “very serious” after one year together. The insider noted that Lawrence and Maroney “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.” As a result, the couple got engaged one month later and tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019.

“I can’t wait to be married,” she told Vogue in 2015. “I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f**k it up.”

While at times Lawrence felt she would never wed, the blonde beauty said she knew Maloney was the one after first meeting him. “He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met,” she said while speaking on the “NAKED With Catt Sadler” podcast last year.

“I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him,” she explained of her change of heart. “We wanted to marry each other.”