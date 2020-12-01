Well, that didn’t last long! Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, have split up, a mere two years after they were first linked in 2018.

The 45-year-old Big Bang Theory actor and his 23-year-old now-ex-girlfriend share one child, son Avery, who will turn one in a few days on December 4. According to PEOPLE, a source close to the ex-lovers confirms they will continue to co-parent their child together.

Things between the two were at a high in May 2019 when they announced Meyer’s pregnancy. “There truly is love out there for all,” they told PEOPLE at the time. “We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.” A glorious post on Instagram announcing Avery’s birth followed several months later.

However, Galecki and Meyer tapered off each other’s social media pages gradually, with the last post being a photo together for Easter 2020. “A heartfelt (& belated) Happy Easter from the three of us to you,” Galecki captioned the family shot. “And a special thank you and holiday wishes to those of you still out there risking yourselves — whether it’s in the medial field keeping us safe or in deliveries keeping us sane. So much love. We are forever indebted to you and do not take you and your sacrifices for granted.”

Galecki is well-known for being linked to his former Big Bang Theory costar, Kaley Cuoco, prior to dating Meyer. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Cuoco, who played air-head Penny on the show, detailed her history with Galecki, who commanded the role of nerdy Leonard.

She explained that she was interested in him right from the start: “When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on [him], but he had a girlfriend,” she said.

However, nature took its course, and the two began dating. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up,” she explained. Cuoco is now married to Karl Cook, and the couple recently marked their two-year wedding anniversary.