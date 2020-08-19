Kacey Musgraves and her estranged husband, Ruston Kelly, sparked reconciliation rumors after they exchanged mysterious messages with one another on Twitter — just less than two months after they called it quits.

“It is what it is,” the ‘Slow Burn’ singer, 31, wrote via social media on August 17. “It doesn’t have to be,” the 32-year-old musician replied.

It is what it is. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 18, 2020

Fans immediately caught onto the Twitter exchange, bombarding the two with questions of whether or not they are getting back together. One person wrote, “IM NOT OKAY,” while another echoed, “Plz tell me y’all are getting back together.” A third user added, “I’m sick about this interaction.”

In July 2020, the country starlet and Kelly split after nearly three years of marriage. “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the former flames said in a joint statement at the time. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

“Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives,” the statement continued. “We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Despite calling it quits, the two appear to still be supporting each other in their professional careers and on their personal success. For instance, Musgraves wished her ex a happy 32nd birthday on July 31. “Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

Prior to the birthday post, the ‘Happy & Sad’ singer congratulated her ex on his release of his latest song, ‘Pressure,’ via Twitter, writing, “This song y’all.”

In 2019, Musgraves — who met Kelly at the Bluebird Café in Nashville in 2016 — won four Grammy awards for her Golden Hour album and credited her husband on her success during her acceptance speech. “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much,” she gushed.

Could these two be taking another shot at their marriage? Only time will tell