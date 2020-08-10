With divorce was on the cards, Kim Kardashian’s vacation to save her marriage may have worked, OK! has exclusively learned.

OK! was first to report the mom-of-four and troubled husband Kanye West flew to the Dominican Republic last weekend after Kardashian, 39, demanded they take a “make it or break it family vacation”.

West had been in Cody, Wyoming, after having several public meltdowns, and even briefly checked himself into a hospital.

“Kim was torn headed into the vacation — but ultimately hoped that the presence of their children (daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm) would tug at his heartstrings,” said a source.

“It worked!”

“Kim and Kanye needed the privacy without the paparazzi to save the marriage,” the insider added.

According to the OK! source, “West always wanted to work on the marriage — and he has repeatedly apologized profusely for his outbursts.”