Chris Pratt and pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger will be sticking to tradition when it comes to raising their firstborn.

“Her mom [Maria Shriver] really thinks they should have some help with the baby, but Chris and Katherine want to live a normal, unspoiled life and insist they’ll do all the dirty work themselves, no nannies needed,” and insider tells OK! “Chris already knows a lot, since he has a son [Jack, 7] and Katherine’s read up on everything there is to know.”

The author, 30, is also embracing a more eco-friendly lifestyle: Not only is she planning to use cloth diapers, but she and the Jurassic World star, 41, are determined to make their own baby food using organic fruits and veggies.

“This is Katherine’s first child, so she’s being super practical,” the insider shares. “She and Chris have talked a lot and constructed a strict list of dos and don’ts, all laid out for years in advance – all that’s left to do is wait for the baby to arrive.”

Let the countdown begin!