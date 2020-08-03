Heavily pregnant singer Katy Perry managed to break fiancé Orlando Bloom’s self-imposed sex ban, thanks to mysticism and aliens.

The star revealed that when she met Bloom, he was already six months into his sex ban, but the pair had so much in common that it became incredibly difficult.

“I had no idea that was the case. I met him in 2016, we were both on a different journey. One of our main love languages is the spiritual evolution. We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That’s definitely something we are bound by,” she said in a recent interview with Style Magazine.

She continued: “He’s very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved. He gets up at 7am and chants for an hour. One of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved. And our desire to investigate that realm.”

This is Perry’s first child, but Bloom already has a son with model Miranda Kerr.

“I love my body and I’m proud of it. I’ve had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I’ve heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I’m ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago,” she revealed.

Perry also carefully chose when to get pregnant. In March she revealed to the world that she was bearing a child and showed off her growing belly in a music video.

“I was really specific about this year. I told my management, ‘I’m gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.’ It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I’ve always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go.’”

Perry also confirmed that in 2017 when she was diagnosed with depression and her doctor put her on medication. Before the interview, Perry has never admitted that she took anything for the illness.

“I tried medication and that was really intense. I was on something that my psychologist at the time recommended. It was like I sprained my brain and I needed crutches. It changes the chemistry of your mind, all the serotonin and dopamine. Sometimes people need a pharmaceutical crutch.”

She added that she is no longer on any medication but is still in therapy. She also practices an extreme form of therapy called Hoffman Process. Perry is a very vocal advocate for meditation as well, which is something that she shares with Bloom.

“You know that voice in your brain that says, ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you just got lucky,’ all that shit? It silences it. Which is great because mine was super-loud,” Perry added.

Perry and Bloom did however break up briefly in 2017, but she explained that “unconditional love” is what pulled her through.

“You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them. They have to make the choice to change themselves, and I had to make the choice, after hitting rock bottom. But love did save me. Unconditional love saved me,” she concluded.