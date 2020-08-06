A very pregnant Katy Perry is reflecting on her 10-month break from fiancé Orlando Bloom between March 2017 and January 2018.

“It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole,” the Grammy-award nominated singer told PEOPLE.

“It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen,” added Perry.

It was their brief split that inspired one of the standout tracks “Champagne Problems”, off the singers upcoming sixth studio album Smile due out August 28.

“It’s a song that really talks about how intense it’s gotten and how many things we have had to go through. Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship,” she says.

“I really understand what Justin Timberlake said about ‘You’re my mirror,’ because it’s true. They bring up all this stuff you can’t really see about yourself.”

Perry, 35, says that she and Bloom, 43, have found a steadiness in their relationship.

“It’s a never-ending evolution, so it’s not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it’s nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves,” she says.

“Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out – but champagne problems! We’ve gotten through a lot of hell.”

As they await the arrival of their baby girl, Perry says that she and Bloom continue to learn from each other and grow.

“Of course you admire someone that usually has traits you want more of. I want to be more spiritual and more centered, and that’s him,” the soon-to-be mother gushed about her fiancé.

Perry and Bloom were engaged in 2019 when the actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day with a daisy-shaped, $5 million engagement ring.

The pair had originally planned for a 2020 wedding, but had to reschedule to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As far as the future for the pair and plans for a wedding, the “Roar” singer said: “I tried to do it this year and it poo poo-ed on me so ask me again in another year!”