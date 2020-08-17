Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker were spotted out together Saturday, August 15.

The 24-year-old model and 23-year-old athlete were seen leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California along with her sister, Kylie Jenner. After Booker’s team, The Phoenix Suns, were eliminated during the NBA playoffs in Orlando, he made his way back to California to see Jenner. The date follows a flirty exchange of messages between the two on Instagram.

The KUWTK reality star posted a video of her looking stunning in a close-up shot of her made-up face, captioning the post with the strawberry emoji.

The Phoenix Suns athlete commented on the photo writing, “I like strawberries,” to which Jenner replied tagging Booker followed by four more strawberry emojis.

If that wasn’t enough to make fans speculate about their relationship, seeing the shooting guard and model out together sure got people talking.

Their Nobu appearance, however, was not the first time the socialite was seen out with Booker. The pair were spotted in April on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona and later spotted back in May driving around L.A.

During that time, a source told PEOPLE, “She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends,” adding that, “They’re just friends for now but you never know with Kendall.”

The two are said to run in the same social circle- Kylie’s ex BFF, JJordyn Woods, used to date the star athlete- and Jenner had also been romantically connected with other NBA players like Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, just to name a few.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in May that Jenner and Booker were not “hooking up.”

While the tv personality was aware of the rumors circling her relationship with Booker, she had no problem calling out fans who made fun of her speculated dating history of NBA players.

A Tik Tok of three guys throwing a child around went viral as people captioned the video, “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner.”

A fan took to Jenner’s defense commenting, “Maybe she’s passing them around.”

The supermodel clapped back at the post writing “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c**ch,” making it very clear Jenner will do what she wants and doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020