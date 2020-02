Photo credit: MEGA

As OK! readers might recall, Kendall and Ben dated for a year before they called it quits in May 2019. Last month, an insider revealed to E! News that Ben and Kendall took a break because of their conflicting schedules. “They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings," a source said. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can."