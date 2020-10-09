Let the wedding bells ring — Larry David has married his girlfriend, Ashley Underwood!

According to PEOPLE, the 73-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm creator tied the not with Underwood on Wednesday, October 7, in Southern California.

This is the second marriage for the comedian, who was previously married to environmental activist Laurie David for 14 years. He shares daughters Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24, with her. The two split in 2007.

David revealed in a New York Times profile in April that he first met Underwood at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party in 2017.

Underwood was working as a producer on Cohen’s satire series Who Is America? and was friends with his wife, Isla Fisher, who also starred as a guest in Curb Your Enthusiasm’s most recent season.

“We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind,” he told the Times of their first meeting. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

Another GQ profile from January reveals that Underwood moved in with David to his Pacific Palisades home in 2019, and she also brought her cat named Elwood with her. The two later adopted an Australian Shephard puppy, who they named Bernie, after David’s distant cousin Bernie Sanders.

The two were quarantining together when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, and like all couples, they went through some ups and downs.

“There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” he said. “Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now.”

“Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem!” he added. “You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it’s impossible to catch up. And I’ll catch her. I’ll walk into the room, and she’ll instantly click off the TV.”

Congrats, you two!