New couple? Lily James and Dominic West were spotted getting extremely cozy together while filming in Rome on October 11, despite him being married to Catherine FitzGerald.

The Affair actor and Yesterday actress were seen taking a break from filming their mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, where they were photographed sharing an electric scooter around the city, eating lunch together and checking out the sights. West packed on the PDA with James as he caressed her arm and planted kisses on her neck during their outing. The father of five — who was not wearing his wedding ring — was seen putting his hand on James’ back while she took photos of the stunning views.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair dined with their mutual manager Angharad Wood. An insider shared that the costars spent two nights in a suite at the top of Hotel De La Ville prior to meeting up with Wood.

The Wire alum has been married to wife FitzGerald for a decade, and they share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7. He also has daughter Martha, 22, from his previous relationship. West and his wife were last photographed together in the beginning of 2019.

On the other hand, the Cinderella star is reportedly very single. A source told The Sun that her on-again, off-again relationship with The Crown actor Matt Smith is done for good after five years.

“They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other,” the source dished. “But unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives.”

Over the summer, the brunette beauty was romantically linked to Chris Evans after the two were spotted hanging out at the Mark’s Club in Mayfair. The rumored flames were later seen enjoying some ice cream at a London park.

If West and James’ on-screen romance is as good as their off-screen PDA, the upcoming series will be full of steamy moments!