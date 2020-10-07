Last month, Chris Evans found himself in a rather, ahem, embarrassing social media blunder when he shared a video of himself and a handful of friends playing Heads Up on his Instagram Story. The footage showed Evans’ camera roll, which featured a black-and-white picture of his manhood, and it didn’t take long for the Knives Out star to become a trending topic!

He did manage to turn the debacle around by encouraging his followers to get out and vote.

UNFILTERED: CHELSEA HANDLER’S MOST OUTRAGEOUS NUDE PHOTOS

This time around, Evans is treading more carefully with his post.

“Last swim before the pool hibernates,” the Marvel star, 39, teased in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 6. In the brief clip, the Boston native showed off his tattoos and six-pack abs as he flipped into the “freezing” water behind him. “I wonder what it’s like to be tan,” he joked.

On September 12, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor quickly became one of the most talked-about celebs on the Internet — even his Avengers costars weighed in on the NSFW slip.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” Mark Ruffalo tweeted in support of the Captain America actor.

STARS WHO HAVE BEEN PHOTOGRAPHED NAKED — WITH OR WITHOUT THEIR PERMISSION!

Scott Evans, Chris’ younger brother, later chimed in via Twitter and played coy about the mishap. “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” he teased.

After the September 12 gaffe, the actor addressed the video in more detail during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, telling viewers that he appreciated those who treated him with respect after the accidental post — but also confirming that the picture was of him!

“Look, it was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” he said at the time. “Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you’ve gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really nice.” After his most recent post, Evans doesn’t seem to mind showing more skin — and neither do we!