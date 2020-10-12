Phil Collins has split from his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, for a second time — and for good reason! The jewelry designer reportedly tied the knot in secrecy in Vegas to a man named Thomas Bates and told the musician that she was in Sin City on business.

This time around, however, it looks as if Collins is trying to ensure she stays good and gone. According to TMZ, the 69-year-old is allegedly taking steps to evict Cevey from their Miami, Fla., home after she refused his orders to pack up and leave.

Things got ugly for the pair, who originally called it quits in 2006 only to reconcile 10 years later, after Cevey’s secret marriage to the 31-year-old businessman in August, which allegedly took place under the guise of a work trip.

The outlet reports that Collins gave Cevey until last Friday, October 9, to move out, but she flat out refused and upped the stakes, allegedly threatening to renegotiate their divorce settlement — and spill some “embarrassing” tea on Collins, according to TMZ. She also reportedly changed the locks and got nasty with the household staff, resulting in his resolution to file an eviction notice this week.

The pair share two sons, Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15 — and that is about the most stable aspect of their relationship history. Following their divorce, Cevey, who is Collins’ third wife, married and then divorced investment banker Charles Mejjati… all just in order to return to being her ex-husband’s girlfriend, as she and Collins did not take the steps to immediately remarry.

Sounds confusing? Yes, and it’s expensive as well: There has been plenty of money involved in this back-and-forth love story. Collins reportedly paid out more than $46 million to his ex-wife in their 2008 divorce, which set a record that beat even the lavish amount of cash Paul McCartney paid in his settlement with ex-wife Heather Mills.

Collins also had an expensive divorce to settle with his previous wife, Jill Tavelman, who is mom to actress Lily Collins.

The Emily in Paris star announced that she is engaged to Charlie McDowell back on September 25, and let’s just hope she has a stroke of better luck with marriage than her father has had to date!