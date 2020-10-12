Kevin Dillon’s ex-wife, Jane Stuart, is dragging him back to court after their contentious divorce was finalized in November 2019, OK! can exclusively report.

Paperwork was filed with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, October 9, and though it has not been made clear, Stuart could want one of three things: unpaid child support — $4K a month — unpaid school bills or the $250,000 the actor owes her from a brokerage investment they had.

Dillon, 55, and Stuart tied the knot in 2006, but the former flames filed for divorce in 2016 after 10 years of marriage. However, Dillon claimed the marriage ended on October 10, 2008. Stuart admitted that she moved out of their home that year, but they remained intimate and continued to have meals and attend events together.

Ultimately, the documents revealed that Dillon and Stuart both got joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Ava. The Entourage alum will also pay child and spousal support — $1,823 a month for Ava and $2,100 a month to Stuart.

The actor also has to make equalization payments to her totaling $1,705,594 and also owes her $242,411 for her share of a brokerage account.

Dillon got to keep the house in Malibu, Calif., his New York residence, his other home in Los Angeles and nine of his cars. For her part, Stuart snagged their Ford Escape.

In 2018, Dillon disclosed that he couldn’t pay her lawyer fees in their ongoing divorce case because he wasn’t making enough money. According to documents, Dillon claimed he made $4,000 a month — way less than what he was making when he played Johnny Drama on Entourage. Dillon said that he was already paying Stuart more than $10K a month in spousal and child support, so he didn’t have any other income.

Following his split, it seems like Dillon played the field. In March 2018, Dillon posted about celebrating his second anniversary with then-girlfriend Shannon Lewis. Then, in August, the Hollywood star was spotted getting cozy with a mysterious brunette in August. The pair walked her small Pomeranian near the water in Malibu, and Dillon kissed her cheek during their outing.