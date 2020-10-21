“Rumor Has It” that Reba McEntire‘s romance with Rex Linn is going great. In fact, she already has a little pet name for her new boyfriend.

The 65-year-old country singer shared a photo of herself with the 63-year-old actor while in Montana on Tuesday, October 20. “Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!! @rexlinn13,” she captioned the pic of the lovebirds sitting on a cooler while both rocking sunglasses and a hat. The “Consider Me Gone” singer was holding a beer and had her arm wrapped around Linn — who was holding a water bottle.

McEntire confirmed her relationship with the CSI: Miami alum on her “Living & Learning” podcast earlier this month. While speaking to guest Kristin Chenoweth and cohost Melissa Peterman, the red-headed beauty referred to Linn as a “sweetheart of a guy” and detailed the beginning of their romance.

The Grammy winner explained the two had been talking during the pandemic after first having dinner together in January. “We were talking, texting [and using] FaceTime — and that’s a really good way to get to know people,” she said. The Reba star noted how nice it is to have a person “to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on” and discuss their pasts, “family, funny stories” and so on. “Him being an actor, me being an actress. He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me too,” she added.

Not trying to get *overly* excited about her blooming romance, McEntire said, “Whatever happens in the future, at this point, we’re very stable, and it’s been a good six months, and I look forward to having more things to look forward to.”

While The Little Rascals star appears to be on cloud nine, she had a long journey getting there. The actress’ new romance comes after her two-year relationship with Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, which ended in 2019. She was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976-1987 and went on to wed Narvel Blackstock in 1989. After 26 years of marriage, the former flames — who share race car driver son Shelby Blackstock, 30 — split in 2015.

Last month, the “Fancy” singer opened up about her divorce via her podcast. “The divorce was not my choice. I did not want it at all,” she admitted. “I had to gather my wherewithal, put my feelings aside, and go forward. So, it was forging a path that I didn’t want any part of, but I had to do it.”

Luckily, McEntire’s new path led her to her “Sugar Tot,” and they appear to be as happy as ever. Way to go, Reba!