It seems like Rob Kardashian has a new love in his life.

During an intimate dinner date, model and mother-of-one Aileen Gisselle posted a clip of Kardashian positively gushing at the table.

The clip was overlaid with romantic hearts and a sweet tune, sparking rumors that the pair is officially a couple. In another short clip posted by the model, her feet can be seen, and she is wearing ‘My Boyfriend’ socks from Kardashian’s fashion label Arthur George.

Gisselle has posted other cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories over the last few hours.

One was a screenshot of the song she was listening to (‘I Can Change Your Life’ by Lloyd), while another post read “Ready to be a good woman to 1 man for the rest of my life”.

In what could purely be a coincidence, the screenshot of the song she was listening to was taken at 11:11. In numerology, the number is believed to be an auspicious sign.

Kardashian has lately been putting in a lot of work in an effort to lose weight, and while he hasn’t confirmed just how much he has lost, he feels great according to sources.

“Rob is looking better than ever and his confidence is definitely back. He’s not saying how much weight he’s lost because he doesn’t want that to be the focus. He feels good and that’s all that matters to him.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian also commented on his weight loss at her birthday party, which Rob attended on June 28.

“He just, I don’t know, was feeling himself —as he should — at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself,” she told E!’s Daily Pop.