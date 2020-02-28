Rob Kardashian’s request to have primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, has been denied. The motion, which was filed against Rob’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, was rejected by a judge in Los Angeles.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Rob Kardashian’s request to have primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, has been denied. The motion, which was filed against Rob’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, was rejected by a judge in Los Angeles.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!