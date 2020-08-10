While plans have been canceled and parties have been postponed due to the pandemic, the happily in-love couple, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, don’t seem to mind.

The two are taking their pushed off wedding with a grain of salt as they post hilarious and adorable pictures together on what would have been their wedding day. The young and in love couple posts photos from their ‘not-wedding’ day photo shoot of them in a vineyard surrounded by mountains.

The Modern Family actress shares a swipe post on Instagram of her in an off the shoulder white cropped shirt and white bottoms with a veil attached to her hat and her soon-to-be hubby in a white button down shirt and khaki pants with the caption: “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding. A series. We were supposed to get married today, Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams.”

Hyland shared a photo on her Instagram story of the two wearing Mr. and Mrs. masks with the caption “On our wedding day… we didn’t get married. Also… #wearadamnmask.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also posted a photo of the pair looking adorable where he is grabbing his soon-to-be-wife’s butt as she sticks her tongue out to the camera with the caption: “We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool.”

Us broke the news in 2017 that the couple had been seeing one another for months after Adams slid into Hyland’s DMs. She explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in January 2018 that his move was the perfect balance of “sexy,” but not “aggressive.”

The love birds moved in together during the summer of 2018, during which she was also dealing with kidney dysplasia. The 29-year-old actress told Self Magazine the same year, “He’s seen me at my worst.”

“I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

36-year-old Adams called his girlfriend the “real-life version” of Wonder Woman that same month. The radio personality proposed in Fiji to the Geek Charming star in July 2019.

As the happy couple enjoyed their time together in quarantine, they celebrated their one year engagement on July 7.

She wrote, “One year engaged to my best friend. So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life. One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day.”

Hyland and the former Bachelorette contestant recently spoke to PEOPLE about their plans and the Dirty Dancing actress said, “We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there.”

Hyland continued, “But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what’s important right now, and that’s helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others.”