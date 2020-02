Photo credit: INSTARImages

During a clip from the RHONJ After Hours show, Danielle opened up about the tension between her and the rest of her castmates. “There’s problems that run really deep amongst that group. Allegiancies [sic] and loyalties to Italians are usually everything,” she said. “But it’s amazing how these other strangers come in from different parts that they don’t know. I mean, I [have known] Dolores Catania and her family for over 26 years.”