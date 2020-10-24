It looks as if things are getting serious between Sofia Richie and her new boyfriend, Matthew Morton, as sources claim that the socialite’s family have already shown their thumbs of approval for their blossoming romance.

The 22-year-old has been spotted enjoying dinner dates with Morton for the past couple of weeks, and while fans were quick to speculate whether the two were quietly seeing one another, it’s since been reported that the two are, in fact, dating, according to Us Weekly.

While neither one of them has been trying to make a big deal about their relationship, insiders insist that things are off to a great start, and Richie couldn’t be happier.

“Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” a source told the publication. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

“They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation, and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Back in May, Richie ended her three-year relationship with Scott Disick, which was said to have been such a heart-wrenching experience that the model was “still healing from the breakup,” Us Weekly claimed earlier this month.

The two unexpectedly reunited on July 4th to attend a beach house event out in Malibu, but things turned sour once again shortly after, and the pair decided to go their separate ways for good in August.

Disick, who had checked himself into rehab in April to deal with the trauma he’s suffered from losing his parents, supposedly didn’t see the romance lasting any longer than it did.

“It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone,” a source explained.

And as hard as it may have been for the model to move on with her life after spending three years with the 37-year-old, it seems as if Richie is leaving her relationship with Disick in the past as she’s said to have fallen hard for her new beau.

Richie has yet to make her relationship with Morton Instagram official, but considering their numerous date nights in recent weeks, it would certainly seem like the pair is off to a good start.

News of the former Tommy Hilfiger ambassador’s new man comes just weeks after her longtime pal, Jaden Smith, denied claims that they shared a fling following her split from Disick.