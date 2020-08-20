A romance could be brewing again between the RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her ex, Anthony Delorenzo, as they were spotted together on a night out to dinner.

An onlooker told InTouch that “it definitely looked like a double date,” sharing that “the group seemed to have a really enjoyable experience dining along the waterfront.”

The source explained that the former couple was seen at dinner with another pair on Aug. 18 at the Molos Mediterranean restaurant located in Weehawken, New Jersey.

While the couple was reportedly out together, it was also noted that the pair did not show any PDA while dining.

“There was just a lot of talking and laughter,” said the source. “They stayed after the restaurant closed and left late, shutting the place down. They left a $150 tip to the waiter’s delight,” they added.

The source noted that the food order included “octopus, oysters, crab, and shrimp” adding that there was even an “expensive bottle of wine” for the table.

Although the ex-couple were quite comfortable with one another during the outing, another source told In Touch that there didn’t seem to be any romantic connection between them and it just looked like a “friendly night out.”

The two have known each other for 40 years and began seeing one another amid the 47-year-old’s split from her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, whom she was married to for 20 years.

An insider explained “Teresa and Tony have known each other for decades and even briefly dated when they were teenagers. The two of them have a lot of similar interests but enjoy that they each have busy, independent lives. Tony is a familiar face around Teresa’s house, to her brother, father and daughters. Everyone seems to really like him.”

During an episode of Bravo’s RHONJ from 2019, the long time friends revealed they used to play football together and have always been close. Delorenzo, known as ‘Tony the pool guy’, was seen installing a new pool for the reality star when they exchanged some flirty banter.

“If I get things done for customers that I didn’t grow up with my whole life, you know I’m gonna get it done for you,” he said. And then they exchanged a hug and a kiss.

A month after the episode was aired, and days after Giudice’s split from her estranged husband, the two were seen together enjoying breakfast with his arms wrapped around the TV personality, reports claimed.

Giudice’s lawyer, James Leonard, had some words about the rumors and commentary regarding his client and her old pal’s breakfast: “People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” he said in a statement to US Weekly.

After their friendly breakfast date, the two were seen spending Christmas Eve together at the Giudice house.

In the new season of RHONJ, Delorenzo will reportedly be appearing in a “limited capacity” on the show.