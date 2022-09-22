10 Best Books on Queen Elizabeth

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Weeks after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing sent shockwaves around the globe, the monarch’s incredible legacy has found itself a hot topic of conversation — one that has long been detailed in several fascinating books.

From modern biographies to classic glimpses at the monarch in action, here are 10 of the best books on Queen Elizabeth II.