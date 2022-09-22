10 Best Books on Queen Elizabeth
- Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II
- Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Royal Marriage
- The Crown, The Official Companion
- The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe
- The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil
- The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II
- The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style
- Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch
- A Royal Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace
- All The Queen’s Corgis
Weeks after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing sent shockwaves around the globe, the monarch’s incredible legacy has found itself a hot topic of conversation — one that has long been detailed in several fascinating books.
From modern biographies to classic glimpses at the monarch in action, here are 10 of the best books on Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II
This Robert Hardman biography details several aspects of the ruler’s life, spanning from her close relationship with her grandfather, King George V, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a step back from royal life. Hitting shelves in March 2022, just five months before her passing, this book has garnered widespread praise for its meticulous research and comprehensive timeline.
Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Royal Marriage
Ever wonder what it would be like to marry a royal? Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Royal Marriage offers a fascinating glimpse at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s decade-spanning romance. Primarily written from the late Duke of Edenborough’s perspective, this 2006 book is an intimate peek inside one of the most regal love stories of all time.
TOGETHER 'TIL THE END: INSIDE QUEEN ELIZABETH & PRINCE PHILIP'S DECADES-LONG LOVE STORY
The Crown, The Official Companion
Curious as to how the royal family’s Netflix adaptation compares to real-life royal drama? This companion book has you covered, revealing further reounts of the events depicted in the hit streaming series.
The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe
Written by the Queen’s royal dresser, Angela Kelly details her working relationship with the late monarch and what it was like curating the ruler’s iconic wardrobe.
The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe retails for $39.99 at amazon.com.
The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil
Picking up following the death of Princess Diana, this “addictively readable” book, as the Washington Post called it, covers the Queen’s final quarter century on the throne, from her sister, Princess Margaret’s passing, Prince Andrew’s scandals, and Kate Middleton’s rise to popularity.
The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil retails for $20.50 at amazon.com.
The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II
Straight from the Queen’s mouth! From her impatience surrounding Princess Beatrice’s birth to sarcstic comments about her royal nieces and nephews, this book offers an unparalleled glimpse at the monarch’s famous sense of humor.
The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style
Alongside her regal legacy, Queen Elizabeth II was also known for her iconic style. This book offers a comprehensive at the royal’s wardrobe evolution, highlioghting the stunning 1950’s style dresses she sported at the beginning of her record-breaking reign, to the signature monochrome looks synonymous with her later public appearances.
Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch
Described as an “excellent, all-embracing” look at the late ruler’s life, per the New York Times, this 2012 book pulled on previously unseen texts and interviews to paint a portrait of the United Kingdom’s often elusive ruler, from her day-to-day routines to her ascension to the throne.
A Royal Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace
Ever want to eat like a royal? Penned by royal chef Mark Flanagan, this 2014 cookbook offers a taste of the late monarch’s favorite foods, teaching you how to whip up a meal fit for Buckingham Palace all from the comfort of your kitchen.
All The Queen’s Corgis
Love Biographies? Love royal gossip? Love corgis? Look no further than Penny Junor’s 2018 book, All The Queen’s Corgis, which delves into the late monarch’s love for her four-legged friends.