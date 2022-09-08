Together 'Til The End: Inside Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip's Decades-Long Love Story

Together for eternity.

More than a year after Prince Philip passed away at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced that his widow, the beloved Queen Elizabeth, has died at age 96. The tragic news was confirmed on Thursday, September 8.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family's statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

