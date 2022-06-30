OK Magazine
10 Amazon Essentials You Need Inside Your Every Day Tote Or Weekender Bag — Shop Now

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop feature
Source: Unsplash
By:

Jun. 30 2022, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

So, we've rounded up our favorite stylish tote bags, but how about the essentials that go inside of them? From day to day commutes, errands or weekend getaways, there are tons of staples that are a definite must for daily on-the-go needs.

Your next crisis can easily be averted with your handy tool kit of life savers stored inside your chic tote.

Keep scrolling to shop small staples you need for your everyday tote bag from Amazon below!

Perfume

Stay smelling spectacular all day long by keeping a handy mini perfume bottle in easy reach throughout your busy day.

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Elizabeth Arden's White Tea Perfume is on sale retailing for $26 (regularly $29) at amazon.com.

Pill Case

Store your daily doses of whatever medications you may need with a sleek and subtle pill case container.

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Hennaja's Rectangle Pill Box retails for $8.99 at amazon.com.

Hand Sanitizer

Keep your hands free from germs — and smelling delicious — with fun and fresh selections of mini hand sanitizers!

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Bath & Body Works' 'Fresh Picks' Bundle of 5 Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gels retail for $21.50 at amazon.com.

Portable Charger

Never worry about your phone dying when you still have a third of your day left ahead. With an entire charging dock stored directly in your tote bag, your phone will stay forever charged!

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Anker's Portable Charger retails for $21.99 at amazon.com.

Lip Balm

Keep your lips smooth and satisfied with a charming tinted lip balm.

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Burt's Bees' Tinted Lip Balm 2-Pack retails for $9.98 at amazon.com.

Scrunchie

Never find yourself forgetting a hair tie again, as you will now have a stylish one an arm's reach away!

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Kitsch's 5 Pack of Velvet Scrunchies is on sale retailing for $6.74 (regularly $12) at amazon.com.

Tissues

An essential that goes quite unnoticed: tissues. Seemingly enough, you always need a tissue when don't have one.

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Kleenex's 3-Ply Pocket 8-Pack Facial Tissues are on sale retailing for $9.08 (regularly $10.92) at amazon.com.

Cosmetics Bag

Hold all your makeup and feminine essentials in a mini storage bag for easy access all day long!

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Kososuru's Small Makeup Bag retails for $9.99 at amazon.com.

Spray Deodorant

Ever run out of the house and regretfully forget deodorant? Spray deodorant is a life saver, and doesn't melt in your bag like normal ones!

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Dove's Advanced Care Invisible Spray Deodorant retails for $7.34 at amazon.com.

Card Holder

Keep your cards and cash safe with an adorable card holder.

amazon essentials inside your tote weekender bag shop
Source: Amazon

Touchergun's Keychain Card Wallet retails for $7.99 at amazon.com.

