10 Amazon Essentials You Need Inside Your Every Day Tote Or Weekender Bag — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

So, we've rounded up our favorite stylish tote bags, but how about the essentials that go inside of them? From day to day commutes, errands or weekend getaways, there are tons of staples that are a definite must for daily on-the-go needs.

Your next crisis can easily be averted with your handy tool kit of life savers stored inside your chic tote.

Keep scrolling to shop small staples you need for your everyday tote bag from Amazon below!

PARIS HILTON BRINGS US BACK IN TIME WITH Y2K INSPIRED VELOUR TRACKSUIT AT JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE — GET THE LOOK