10 Amazon Essentials You Need Inside Your Every Day Tote Or Weekender Bag — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
So, we've rounded up our favorite stylish tote bags, but how about the essentials that go inside of them? From day to day commutes, errands or weekend getaways, there are tons of staples that are a definite must for daily on-the-go needs.
Your next crisis can easily be averted with your handy tool kit of life savers stored inside your chic tote.
Keep scrolling to shop small staples you need for your everyday tote bag from Amazon below!
Perfume
Stay smelling spectacular all day long by keeping a handy mini perfume bottle in easy reach throughout your busy day.
Pill Case
Store your daily doses of whatever medications you may need with a sleek and subtle pill case container.
Hand Sanitizer
Keep your hands free from germs — and smelling delicious — with fun and fresh selections of mini hand sanitizers!
Bath & Body Works' 'Fresh Picks' Bundle of 5 Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Gels retail for $21.50 at amazon.com.
Portable Charger
Never worry about your phone dying when you still have a third of your day left ahead. With an entire charging dock stored directly in your tote bag, your phone will stay forever charged!
Lip Balm
Keep your lips smooth and satisfied with a charming tinted lip balm.
Scrunchie
Never find yourself forgetting a hair tie again, as you will now have a stylish one an arm's reach away!
Tissues
An essential that goes quite unnoticed: tissues. Seemingly enough, you always need a tissue when don't have one.
Kleenex's 3-Ply Pocket 8-Pack Facial Tissues are on sale retailing for $9.08 (regularly $10.92) at amazon.com.
Cosmetics Bag
Hold all your makeup and feminine essentials in a mini storage bag for easy access all day long!
Spray Deodorant
Ever run out of the house and regretfully forget deodorant? Spray deodorant is a life saver, and doesn't melt in your bag like normal ones!
Card Holder
Keep your cards and cash safe with an adorable card holder.