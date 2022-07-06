OK Magazine
Create Your Own At-Home Coffee Bar From Amazon With Social Star Emma Chamberlain's Coffee Brand — Shop Now

Jul. 6 2022, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Break the habit of buying an overly expensive iced or hot coffee on the daily and build the coffee bar of your dreams — directly in your home.

Making coffee at home saves both time and money by avoiding overpriced and crowded coffee shops in the morning. Even celebrity social star Emma Chamberlain agrees, as she has developed an entire brand of coffee products with a focus of making coffee easily in your very own kitchen.

Starting your at-home coffee barista journey has even more benefits than saving big. The creations you make in the comfort of your own space will usually result in a healthier beverage than the one Dunkin' or Starbucks may hand you.

Want delicious coffee creations without spending all of your savings? OK! helps you shop Chamberlain Coffee and other similar products from Amazon below.

Chamberlain Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Make your very own cold brew that not only tastes sensational, but saves you some money too!

Chamberlain Coffee's Cold Brew Press retails for $27 at amazon.com.

Chamberlain Coffee Grounds

Developed by the coffee queen herself, Chamberlain's coffee grounds pair perfectly with the Chamberlain cold brew maker for satisfying iced coffee stored right in your fridge.

Chamberlain Coffee's Social Dog Blend retails for $16 at amazon.com.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Brew your coffee quick and easy for an immediate hot cup of joy!

Keurig's K-Mini Coffee Maker is on sale retailing for $79 (regularly $99.99) at amazon.com.

Coffee Station Organizer

MAULEHUA's Coffee Station Organizer retails for $26.99 at amazon.com.

Coffee Tumblers

Bring your delicious coffee creations on the go with aesthetic tumblers.

Kodrine 24 oz Glass Tumbler 2 Pack retails for $29.99 at amazon.com.

Milk Frother

Create the Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam effect with a hand held milk frother.

Remeel's Handheld Milk Frother with Stainless Steel Whisk retails for $7.99 at amazon.com.

Flavored Drizzles

Don't overpay for added caramel drizzle. With a variety of flavors stocked in your kitchen, you can save money while still having your favorite delicious coffee addition.

Ghirardelli's Sauce Variety Pack is on sale retailing for $29.88 (regularly $34.95) at amazon.com.

Coffee Syrup

Sweeten your coffee with your favorite coffee syrups!

Torani's Coffee Syrup Variety Pack retails for $19.42 at amazon.com.

Coffee Creamer

Who needs to go out for coffee when you have delicious Starbucks creamer directly in your home?

Starbucks' Caramel Flavored Coffee Creamer is on sale retailing for $6.19 (regularly $7.29) at amazon.com.

Coffee Mugs

A set of mugs will complete your at-home coffee bar, and provide the perfect option to share your tasty drinks with your besties!

Kurala's Coffee Mug Set of 5 is on sale retailing for $12.74 (regularly $14.99) at amazon.com.

K-Cups

Endless flavors of K-Cups will have you feeling like a coffee barista in no time!

Starbucks' K-Cup Coffee Pod Variety Pack is on sale retailing for $35.48 (regularly $38.99) at amazon.com.

