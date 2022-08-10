The Daily Checkout: The Amazon Magnetic False Lashes Our Producer Taps To Complete Any Beauty Look — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

It’s often said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a sentiment that Molly Goddard, OK!’s Multimedia Producer evidently knows all too well.

As a beauty enthusiast, the writer often found herself at an impasse while crafting her makeup looks — although she loved the look of false lashes, it seems the eyelash glue used to hold the lashes in place didn’t love her back, making her feel less-than-stellar.

“I used to not be able to wear false lashes because the heaviness on my eyes would give me a migraine,” she shares. Considering this painful reaction, Molly says she had written off faux eyelashes entirely — until she realized glue wasn’t the only option.

While getting ready for a friend’s wedding earlier this summer, the podcast sensation says she came across a set of magnetic lashes in her sister’s bedroom. Intrigued, she decided to give them a go.

“They lasted all night and really made me look glam,” she recalls, adding that unlike “gross” glue, the magnetic adhesive “did not” make her eyes water all while offering the added bonus of making her look like she was "wearing eyeliner.”

Since that fateful night, magnetic lashes have become a must-have part of Molly’s beauty routine, with the writer sporting them on nights out, during video interviews, and even to the office.

“I have a really round face and sometimes my eyes tend to get lost so the lashes make them pop,” she spills, noting that the addition never fails to make her “feel more put together.” “I would recommend this to anyone who wants to have their features pop when they are out taking pictures and just looking for self-assurance that they look glam.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! beauty must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!