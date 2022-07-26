Cardi B's Iconic Lashes Are Only $5 On Amazon & Are So Easy To Apply — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Feeling as stylish as celebrity superstars just got easier, as Cardi B's favorite eyelash extensions are available for only $5 on Amazon.

Two weeks ago, the award-winning artist released a music video for her song "Hot S**t", which featured renowned music icons Kanye West and Lil Durk. Throughout the song, the 29-year-old performed in stunning embellished ensembles.

Although the hit-song is currently trending as #12 for music on YouTube, the bombshell's false eyelashes may have stolen the show.

Professional makeup artist Erika La'Pearl is Cardi B's go-to beauty guru, and she swears by i-Envy's fake glue-on eyelash extensions from the brand's new Bare Collection.

The life-saving lashes quickly transform your look by providing a pop of stand-out glam. Plus, they are super lightweight, highly affordable and blend perfectly with your real eyelashes! How much better can these get?

