Chill In Chartreuse: Bella Hadid Rocks Green Outfit During New York Fashion Week
Stunning in sage!
On Friday, September 9, supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted kicking off New York Fashion Week in style, sporting an eye-catching green ensemble.
Hadid kept it chill in chartreuse, rocking a leather jacket in the cool hue atop a plain white shirt. She also wore matching pants with embroidered floral details. The star completed the look with several understated accessories, including a green shoulder bag, a pair of beige sunglasses and several pieces of subtle silver jewelry.
Hadid’s fashionable outing comes just weeks after the supermodel revealed that she felt "sad and lonely” growing up, enduring racist bullying for her half-Palestinian heritage after moving from Washington D.C. to Southern California following her parents’ split.
"I was with my Palestinian side [of the family in D.C.]," Hadid explained of the move, which occurred when she was just four years old. "And I got extracted when we moved to California."
"I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,” the model said. “But I wasn't given that."
More recently, Hadid has seemingly been able to reconnect with her Palestinian roots. Next month, the star will make her acting debut in the third season in Hulu’s hit comedy series, Ramy, which centers around a “first generation Egyptian-American” living in New Jersey, per its description on the streaming platform.
On the first day of filming, Hadid was gifted a t-shirt that said “free Palestine,” a thoughtful gesture she said brought her to tears.
"I couldn't handle my emotions," she recalled. "Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I'd ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself."
