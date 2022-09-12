OK Magazine
Chill In Chartreuse: Bella Hadid Rocks Green Outfit During New York Fashion Week

bella pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 12 2022, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Stunning in sage!

On Friday, September 9, supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted kicking off New York Fashion Week in style, sporting an eye-catching green ensemble.

Hadid kept it chill in chartreuse, rocking a leather jacket in the cool hue atop a plain white shirt. She also wore matching pants with embroidered floral details. The star completed the look with several understated accessories, including a green shoulder bag, a pair of beige sunglasses and several pieces of subtle silver jewelry.

bella
Source: mega

Hadid’s fashionable outing comes just weeks after the supermodel revealed that she felt "sad and lonely” growing up, enduring racist bullying for her half-Palestinian heritage after moving from Washington D.C. to Southern California following her parents’ split.

"I was with my Palestinian side [of the family in D.C.]," Hadid explained of the move, which occurred when she was just four years old. "And I got extracted when we moved to California."

BELLA HADID REVEALS SHE WAS BULLIED IN SCHOOL FOR BEING ARAB, LEFT FEELING 'SAD & LONELY'

"I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,” the model said. “But I wasn't given that."

bella
Source: mega

More recently, Hadid has seemingly been able to reconnect with her Palestinian roots. Next month, the star will make her acting debut in the third season in Hulu’s hit comedy series, Ramy, which centers around a “first generation Egyptian-American” living in New Jersey, per its description on the streaming platform.

On the first day of filming, Hadid was gifted a t-shirt that said “free Palestine,” a thoughtful gesture she said brought her to tears.

GIGI & BELLA HADID, KATE MOSS AND MORE CELEBS GLAM IT UP FOR THE PRINCE'S TRUST GALA IN NYC: SEE RED CARPET PHOTOS!

"I couldn't handle my emotions," she recalled. "Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I'd ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself."

Love Bella Hadid’s look? Keep Scrolling to shop for pieces inspired by the supermodel’s Fashion Week getup.

theory
Source: Saks Fifth Ave

Theory’s Lambskin Biker Jacket is on sale retailing for $397.99 (usually $995) at saksfifthavenue.com.

pants
Source: Ssense

BODE’s Green Victorian Lime Trousers retail for $865 at ssense.com.

lightgreen
Source: Nordstrom Rack

BLANKNYC’S Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket is on sale retailing for $54.97 (usually $98) at nordstromrack.com.

pants
Source: Neiman Marcus

​PISTOLA’s Tammy Twill Flower Embroidered Cargo Pants retail for $138 at neimanmarcus.com.

