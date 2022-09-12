Chill In Chartreuse: Bella Hadid Rocks Green Outfit During New York Fashion Week

Hadid’s fashionable outing comes just weeks after the supermodel revealed that she felt "sad and lonely” growing up, enduring racist bullying for her half-Palestinian heritage after moving from Washington D.C. to Southern California following her parents’ split.

"I was with my Palestinian side [of the family in D.C.]," Hadid explained of the move, which occurred when she was just four years old. "And I got extracted when we moved to California."

BELLA HADID REVEALS SHE WAS BULLIED IN SCHOOL FOR BEING ARAB, LEFT FEELING 'SAD & LONELY'

"I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,” the model said. “But I wasn't given that."