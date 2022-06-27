Sexy & Single Lori Harvey Steps Out With Bella Hadid To Kin Euphorics x Tao Launch — Shop Now
Newly single Lori Harvey rode solo to her fellow model friend Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics x Tao Group Hospitality launch party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, June 24.
Hadid's closest friends and family attended the private event to celebrate the non-alcoholic beverage brand's latest partnership with the globally-leading hospitality company.
The mocktail event was hosted at The Fleur Room, providing an exclusive preview of the reservation-only cocktail lounge opening in August.
Keep scrolling to learn more about refreshing and revitalizing Kin Euphorics beverages and shop Lori Harvey and Bella Hadid's styles below!
BELLA HADID’S WHITE DRESS IS OUR Y2K FANTASY COME TO LIFE — GET THE LOOK
What Is Kin Euphorics?
Designed to better your brain and overall wellbeing, Kin Euphorics replaces the pressured ritual of alcoholic drinking with one of ease and relaxation. The social beverages are the perfect solution for adult's who may want to drink with friends without consuming any liquor. The refreshments are meant to make you feel "euphoric," as it enhances your mood and energizes you with infusions of ginger, bitters and tart citrus.
Bella Hadid's Beautiful Silk Dress
2016's Model of the Year looked fresh off the runway in a breathtaking Roberto Cavalli Pink Floral Corset Dress. The princess-worthy silk midi dress was accessorized with unique Loewe Rose Heel Sandals, retailing for $1,600, and a Balenciaga Small Croc-Embossed Leather Baguette Bag, retailing for $1,790.
Urban Revivo's Silk Cowl Neck Open Back Dress is on sale retailing for $23.90 (regularly $39.90) at urbanrevivo.com.
Lori Harvey Slayed Bustier Matching Set
As OK! reported earlier this month, Harvey is fresh out of a breakup following her split with actor Michael B. Jordan. The 25-year-old showed she doesn't need a man as she strutted into the launch event seemingly untouched by heartbreak and in utmost style.
The model looked absolutely incredible in a blue and white vintage Cavalli coord bustier top and matching pants. The shapely silhouette was accessorized with a Bottega Veneta Mini Bv Jodie Bag, retailing for $2,500.
SINGLE LORI HARVEY RUNS ERRANDS IN STYLE FOLLOWING BREAKUP WITH MICHAEL B. JORDAN — GET THE LOOK
Boohoo's Floral Print Corset & Slim Fit Pants are on sale retailing for $25.20 (regularly $42) at boohoo.com.
RongYue's Luxury Knotted Woven Handbag is on sale retailing for $27.04 (regularly $34.99) at amazon.com.