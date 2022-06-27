Sexy & Single Lori Harvey Steps Out With Bella Hadid To Kin Euphorics x Tao Launch — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Newly single Lori Harvey rode solo to her fellow model friend Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics x Tao Group Hospitality launch party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, June 24.

Hadid's closest friends and family attended the private event to celebrate the non-alcoholic beverage brand's latest partnership with the globally-leading hospitality company.

The mocktail event was hosted at The Fleur Room, providing an exclusive preview of the reservation-only cocktail lounge opening in August.

