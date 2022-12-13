OK Magazine
Where Sleepwear Meets Christmas Couture: The Best Matching Holiday PJs to Buy Your Family & Friends — Shop Now

pajamas pp
Source: Noomie; Old Navy
By:

Dec. 13 2022, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

There is simply nothing better than a mixture of the holidays and cozy pajamas.

Whether you are hosting your family festivities or attending a "friendsmas" get-together, what better way to start things off than gifting your loved ones with matching pajamas?

Keep scrolling to check out the best holiday sleepwear sets for friends, you and your significant other or the entire family! OK! helps you shop Christmas, Hanukkah and holiday pajamas directly through our site below.

Hollister

Want to sleigh in your sleepwear? Hollister offers the cutest holiday PJ's you might just end up wearing all year long.

hollister pajamas
Source: Hollister

Hollister's Comfy Sleep Set is on sale retailing for $29.97 (regularly $49.95 at hollisterco.com.)

Amazon

From matching Hanukkah pajamas to Christmas sleepwear galore, Amazon has endless styles to choose from.

amazon holikdy pajamas
Source: Amazon

SleepytimePJs' Christmas Family Matching Pajama Pj Sets retail from $9.99-$29.99 at amazon.com.

Target

Target offers just the right sleeper sets for moms, dads and the kiddos!

target pajamas
Source: Target

Target's Women's Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set is on sale retailing for $17.50 (regularly $25) at target.com.

Bluebella

This brand is for the loved ones who want to add a bit of sexy to their lovely lady's sleepwear. From lingerie to the perfect girls' night glam, Bluebella offers the softest and silkiest pajamas yet.

bluebella pajamas
Source: Bluebella

Bluebella's Beau Luxury Satin Long Pajama Set retails for $94 at bluebella.us.

Kohls

Hesitant to buy seasonal sleepwear? Lucky for you, Kohls offers the cutest holiday styles at the most affordable prices.

kohls pajamas
Source: Kohls

Kohls' Women's Jammies For Your Families® Joyful Celebration Pajama Set is on sale retailing for $13.20 (regularly $44) at kohls.com.

Noomie

You and your tiny tot will look cuter than ever in Noomie's most adorable matching mommy and me holiday pajamas!

noomie pajamas
Source: Noomie

Noomie's Hanukkah Women's Pajama Set is on sale retailing for $112 (regularly $140) at babynoomie.com.

Old Navy

Old Navy never fails to offer both Christmas, Hanukkah and classic holiday pajamas each and every year.

old navy pajamas
Source: Old Navy

Old Navy's Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women is on sale retailing for $15.99 (regularly $39.99) at oldnavy.gap.com.

Trina Turk

Elevate your loved ones sleepwear and gift them Trina Turk's lavish loungewear designs. Plus, the must-have brand even has matching pajamas for you and your pet!

trina turk pajamas
Source: Trina Turk

Trina Turk's Hounds Classic Shorty PJ Set retails for $98 at trinaturk.com.

MeUndies

You might just end up staying in your pajamas all of Christmas Day due to MeUndies' super soft designs.

meundies pajamas
Source: MeUndies

MeUndies' Longsleeve Modal PJ Set retails for $98 at meundies.com.

Walmart

Set the tone for your family this holiday season. Walmart offers the perfect PJ's to gift on Christmas Eve!

walmart pajamas
Source: Walmart

Baozhu's Family Matching Reindeer Print Christmas Sleepwear Pajamas Set is on sale retailing for $10.99 (regularly $29.99) at walmart.com.

