Where Sleepwear Meets Christmas Couture: The Best Matching Holiday PJs to Buy Your Family & Friends — Shop Now
There is simply nothing better than a mixture of the holidays and cozy pajamas.
Whether you are hosting your family festivities or attending a "friendsmas" get-together, what better way to start things off than gifting your loved ones with matching pajamas?
Keep scrolling to check out the best holiday sleepwear sets for friends, you and your significant other or the entire family! OK! helps you shop Christmas, Hanukkah and holiday pajamas directly through our site below.
Hollister
Want to sleigh in your sleepwear? Hollister offers the cutest holiday PJ's you might just end up wearing all year long.
Amazon
From matching Hanukkah pajamas to Christmas sleepwear galore, Amazon has endless styles to choose from.
Target
Target offers just the right sleeper sets for moms, dads and the kiddos!
Target's Women's Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set is on sale retailing for $17.50 (regularly $25) at target.com.
Bluebella
This brand is for the loved ones who want to add a bit of sexy to their lovely lady's sleepwear. From lingerie to the perfect girls' night glam, Bluebella offers the softest and silkiest pajamas yet.
Kohls
Hesitant to buy seasonal sleepwear? Lucky for you, Kohls offers the cutest holiday styles at the most affordable prices.
Kohls' Women's Jammies For Your Families® Joyful Celebration Pajama Set is on sale retailing for $13.20 (regularly $44) at kohls.com.
Noomie
You and your tiny tot will look cuter than ever in Noomie's most adorable matching mommy and me holiday pajamas!
Noomie's Hanukkah Women's Pajama Set is on sale retailing for $112 (regularly $140) at babynoomie.com.
Old Navy
Old Navy never fails to offer both Christmas, Hanukkah and classic holiday pajamas each and every year.
Old Navy's Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women is on sale retailing for $15.99 (regularly $39.99) at oldnavy.gap.com.
Trina Turk
Elevate your loved ones sleepwear and gift them Trina Turk's lavish loungewear designs. Plus, the must-have brand even has matching pajamas for you and your pet!
MeUndies
You might just end up staying in your pajamas all of Christmas Day due to MeUndies' super soft designs.
Walmart
Set the tone for your family this holiday season. Walmart offers the perfect PJ's to gift on Christmas Eve!
Baozhu's Family Matching Reindeer Print Christmas Sleepwear Pajamas Set is on sale retailing for $10.99 (regularly $29.99) at walmart.com.