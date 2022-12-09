OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping
OK LogoSHOPPING

'Will You Accept This Present?' The Best Holiday Gifts For Reality TV Fans — Shop Now

realitytv
Source: OK! Magazine
By:

Dec. 9 2022, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … to spoil your reality TV-loving friends and family!

From apparel seen on their favorite shows to books detailing the behind-the-scenes antics of their most beloved small-screen staples, here’s what to get your reality TV-obsessed friends this holiday season!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Bachelor' Candle

Wine isn’t the only thing that pairs perfectly with The Bachelor — enter The Bachelor candle. Purporting to smell like “one-on-ones, hometowns, the fantasy suite” and more, this champagne-scented candle will take your friends’ weekly viewing parties to the next level.

MIKE JOHNSON ADMITS THIS SEASON OF 'BACHELOR IN PARADISE' IS 'WILD,' SAYS SPLITTING UP THE WOMEN & MEN MADE FOR 'GREAT TV'

bachelor
Source: Amazon

Define Design 11’s The Bachelor Candle retails for $26 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Anything From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear Brand

From their Met Gala prep to iconic photoshoots, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, has cemented itself as an integral part of her famous family’s new reality offering The Kardashians. Regularly sported by her siblings — and adored by countless fans — a SKIMS staple like the Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck is the perfect wintertime gift for any Kardashian superfan.

bodysuit
Source: SKIMS

SKIMS’ Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck retails for $68 at skims.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Gay's 'Bad Mormon' Pre-Order

Though The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is an open book while spearheading the instant-classic Bravo offering, there’s so much more to the TV maven than meets the eye. Detailing her departure from the Mormon Church, her experiences as a single mom and more, Gay’s upcoming memoir Bad Mormon is a new year must-read for any Bravo aficionado.

MAKING IT WORK! HEATHER GAY SAYS SHE WILL BE STAYING CLOSE WITH 'RHOSLC' COSTAR JEN SHAH DURING PRISON SENTENCE

badmormon
Source: Amazon

A preorder of Heather Gay’s Bad Mormon, which hits shelves in February 2023, retails for $26.49 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

A Peacock Subscription

The best gift for any reality TV fan? More reality TV! With a wide selection of offerings including The Voice, Below Deck Down Under, Love Island, Chrisley Knows Best and multiple Real Housewives franchises, Peacock has a seemingly endless array of options for the special reality aficionado in your life!

'BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER' STARS TUMI MHLONGO & MAGDA ZIOMEK DISH ON OUTLANDISH CHARTER GUESTS, KEEPING IT PROFESSIONAL & MORE

peacock
Source: Peacock

Subscriptions to Peacock start at $4.99/month at peacock.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.