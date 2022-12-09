'Will You Accept This Present?' The Best Holiday Gifts For Reality TV Fans — Shop Now
It’s the most wonderful time of the year … to spoil your reality TV-loving friends and family!
From apparel seen on their favorite shows to books detailing the behind-the-scenes antics of their most beloved small-screen staples, here’s what to get your reality TV-obsessed friends this holiday season!
'The Bachelor' Candle
Wine isn’t the only thing that pairs perfectly with The Bachelor — enter The Bachelor candle. Purporting to smell like “one-on-ones, hometowns, the fantasy suite” and more, this champagne-scented candle will take your friends’ weekly viewing parties to the next level.
Anything From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear Brand
From their Met Gala prep to iconic photoshoots, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, has cemented itself as an integral part of her famous family’s new reality offering The Kardashians. Regularly sported by her siblings — and adored by countless fans — a SKIMS staple like the Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck is the perfect wintertime gift for any Kardashian superfan.
Heather Gay's 'Bad Mormon' Pre-Order
Though The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is an open book while spearheading the instant-classic Bravo offering, there’s so much more to the TV maven than meets the eye. Detailing her departure from the Mormon Church, her experiences as a single mom and more, Gay’s upcoming memoir Bad Mormon is a new year must-read for any Bravo aficionado.
A preorder of Heather Gay’s Bad Mormon, which hits shelves in February 2023, retails for $26.49 at amazon.com.
A Peacock Subscription
The best gift for any reality TV fan? More reality TV! With a wide selection of offerings including The Voice, Below Deck Down Under, Love Island, Chrisley Knows Best and multiple Real Housewives franchises, Peacock has a seemingly endless array of options for the special reality aficionado in your life!
