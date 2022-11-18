OK Magazine
The Best Gifts For Fashion Lovers Under $150 — Shop Now

holiday gift guide pp
Source: Unsplash
By:

Nov. 18 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Happy Holidays! 'Tis the season to style by gifting the most iconic trends of the year.

The fashion lovers in your life will thank you when they unwrap the most sought-after clothing, shoes and accessories!

Don't know what to add to your holiday shopping list? OK! helps you shop the most fashionable presents for under $150 below!

UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Boots

Between comfort and style, Ultra Mini UGGs are hands-down the shoe of the year.

"I bought two, I love these so much," one customer raved in a 5-star review, while another confirmed, "the classic ultra minis are a girls necessity in life. They go with everything and anything from jeans to sweats!!! I will be purchasing more colors!!!"

holiday gift guide uggs
Source: UGG

UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Boots retail for $140 at ugg.com.

SKIMS' Cozy Knit Pullover

This "simply gorgeous" pullover is the perfect winter staple from Kim Kardashian's famed SKIMS brand.

"Just as oversized as I wanted it to be!" a fan of the cozy couture wrote. "So fluffy and comfy and the color can perfectly suit any other item in your closet... loved it!"

holiday gift guide skims
Source: SKIMS

SKIMS' Cozy Knit Pullover retails for $78 at skims.com.

JW PEI's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Statement bags are never going out of style. Gift your loved one with an accessory she has been patiently waiting to add to her wardrobe!

"So cute! It feels and looks like a high end designer bag. The color is great. Came packaged in a nice box with dust bag," a pleased customer expressed in a 5-star review.

holiday gift guide purse
Source: JW PEI

JW PEI's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag retails for $79.99 at amazon.com.

MeUndies' Light Me Up Christmas Pajamas

Who says you can't wear holiday-themed pajamas all year long?

"Bought these for the wife and it is nearly impossible to get her out of them," a verified customer admitted about this perfect present.

holiday gift guide pajamas
Source: MeUndies

MeUndies' Light Me Up Christmas Pajamas retail for $98 at meundies.com.

State Cashmere's Pom Pom Beanie

The best part of colder weather is adorable winter hats!

Plus, a convincing customer sealed the deal for us with this awesome review!

"I ordered the hat for my 39-year-old daughter as a present. It arrived quickly and was packaged neatly," they stated. "She is very particular about what she wears and how she looks. The hat fit perfectly, looked good and she posted a pic of Facebook wearing it. That makes it worth recommending."

holiday gift guide winter hat
Source: Amazon

State Cashmere's Pom Pom Beanie retails for $80 at amazon.com.

Edikted's Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

The fashionistas in your life will be thrilled when they unwrap this ultimate it-girl style staple.

holiday gift guide jacket
Source: Nordstrom

Edikted's Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket retails for $110.40 at nordstrom.com.

Vince Camuto's Jeweled Earring Set

Small, dainty jewelry completes any look from day to night!

This 3-piece earring set makes for the perfect present.

holiday gift guide earrings
Source: Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto's Jeweled Earring Set retails for $55 at vincecamuto.com.

Abrand Jeans' Super Pink Stoned Jeans

This are sure to be your loved ones' "new favorite jeans!"

"I have been wearing them everyday since purchased, so comfortable and fit exactly how I wanted them to," a customer's review confirmed.

holiday gift guide jeans
Source: Abrand Jeans

Abrand Jeans' Super Pink Stoned Jeans retail for $119.96 at abrandjeans.com.

New Balance's CT302 Sneakers

Platform? Check. Aesthetic? Check. Affordable? Check.

A neutral-colored stylish sneaker might just take the cake as your family or friend's favorite present this holiday season.

holiday gift guide snekers
Source: New Balance

New Balance's CT302 Sneakers retail for $89.99 at newbalance.com.

NYDJ's Leather Flap Crossbody Bag

The minimal gold detail on this black leather bag makes for the trendiest aesthetic accessory around!

holiday gift guide black purse
Source: NYDJ

NYDJ's Leather Flap Crossbody Bag is on sale retailing for $109.98 (regularly $129) at nydj.com.

SHEIN's MOTF Premium Belted Overcoat

Overcoats are so in style this season! This affordable silhouette is the chicest gift of all!

"This is very beautiful and soft material!! Love it it’s very worth it!!" one customer stated, with another adding, "absolutely gorgeous down to every last detail."

holiday gift guide coats
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's MOTF Premium Belted Overcoat retails for $69.99 at shein.com.

