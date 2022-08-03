Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Maxi Dress While Out To Eat With Friends — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Celebrities continue to draw our attention in statement styles all summer long!

Eva Longoria stepped out in the most fabulous 'fit for a night out with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 2.

The exciting evening included a dinner hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila at Craig's restaurant with the star's closest friends — Maria Bravo, Alejandro Saez, Richie Caballero and Joaquin Ganga.

The 47-year-old showed off the most delicious, mouth-watering milkshake on her Instagram Story during the evening.

It was a tough competition between the decadent desert and Longoria's show-stopping silhouette — but let's just say award-winning actress took the cake as she caused heads to turn in a color-popping and captivating ensemble.

