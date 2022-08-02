Madison Beer Transitions Into Fall Fashion With Stylish Outfit At The L.A. State Fair — Get The Look
Madison Beer lit up the night in the most adorable outfit as she stepped out for the state fair in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 30.
The brunette bombshell pleaded for more "fried Oreos please" as she hit Instagram with a sweet and stunning post.
Model Hailey Bieber seemed to agree with us, as she was one of the first to comment "oh, you're so cute" in response to Beer's upload.
We love to see the Rhode founder showing support, as ironically, her husband, Justin Bieber, was the one who ignited Beer's road to fame when he posted the link to a clip of her singing way back in 2012.
The "Reckless" singer stepped out in an outfit that was both perfect for a chilly summer night and one that will remain timeless as we start to transition our wardrobes into fall fashion.
The brunette bombshell rocked the latest 'all things denim' trend as she styled medium-wash denim overalls over an off-the-shoulder thin white knit sweater.
Beer accessorized her sweet couture with large gold hoop earrings and a brown pendant heart necklace. The layered-look was topped off with a brown shoulder bag and a messy top knot bun.
Obsessed with Madison Beer's trendy transitional style? OK! helps you shop the singer's look from head-to-toe below!
Nasty Gal's Recycled Off The Shoulder Jumper is on sale retailing for $19 (regularly $38) at nastygal.com.
Alex And Ani's Guardian Of Your Heart Necklace is on sale retailing for $51.75 (regularly $69) at alexandani.com.