Madison Beer Transitions Into Fall Fashion With Stylish Outfit At The L.A. State Fair — Get The Look

Madison Beer lit up the night in the most adorable outfit as she stepped out for the state fair in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 30.

The brunette bombshell pleaded for more "fried Oreos please" as she hit Instagram with a sweet and stunning post.

Model Hailey Bieber seemed to agree with us, as she was one of the first to comment "oh, you're so cute" in response to Beer's upload.

We love to see the Rhode founder showing support, as ironically, her husband, Justin Bieber, was the one who ignited Beer's road to fame when he posted the link to a clip of her singing way back in 2012.

