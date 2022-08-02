OK Magazine
Madison Beer Transitions Into Fall Fashion With Stylish Outfit At The L.A. State Fair — Get The Look

Aug. 2 2022, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Madison Beer lit up the night in the most adorable outfit as she stepped out for the state fair in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 30.

The brunette bombshell pleaded for more "fried Oreos please" as she hit Instagram with a sweet and stunning post.

Model Hailey Bieber seemed to agree with us, as she was one of the first to comment "oh, you're so cute" in response to Beer's upload.

We love to see the Rhode founder showing support, as ironically, her husband, Justin Bieber, was the one who ignited Beer's road to fame when he posted the link to a clip of her singing way back in 2012.

LORI HARVEY SHOWS OFF WORKOUT WARDROBE WHILE HEADED TO PILATES — GET THE LOOK FOR LESS FROM AMAZON

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop
Source: @madisonbeer/Instagram

The "Reckless" singer stepped out in an outfit that was both perfect for a chilly summer night and one that will remain timeless as we start to transition our wardrobes into fall fashion.

The brunette bombshell rocked the latest 'all things denim' trend as she styled medium-wash denim overalls over an off-the-shoulder thin white knit sweater.

Beer accessorized her sweet couture with large gold hoop earrings and a brown pendant heart necklace. The layered-look was topped off with a brown shoulder bag and a messy top knot bun.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER PERFORMS IN ALL-BLACK 'FIT AT WATERSHED COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL — GET THE LOOK

Obsessed with Madison Beer's trendy transitional style? OK! helps you shop the singer's look from head-to-toe below!

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop
Source: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's Denim Utility Overalls are on sale retailing for $59 (regularly $118) at nastygal.com.

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop
Source: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's Recycled Off The Shoulder Jumper is on sale retailing for $19 (regularly $38) at nastygal.com.

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop
Source: Alex And Ani

Alex And Ani's Guardian Of Your Heart Necklace is on sale retailing for $51.75 (regularly $69) at alexandani.com.

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Eyelet Buckle Decor Baguette Bag retails for $19 at shein.com.

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop
Source: Amazon

GUESS' Gold Hoop Earrings are on sale retailing for $15.86 (regularly $18) at amazon.com.

madison beer state fair outfit denim overalls shop

Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Leather Sneakers retail for $80 at converse.com.

