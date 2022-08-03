Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Abs As She Struts Through NYC In Casual Couture — Get The Look
Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2.
The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS — which is the "Dancing With the Stars" alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.
Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an apple.
Upon arrival, the admirable actress gave her followers a sneak peak preview of her on-stage skills — as she posted a video to her Instagram Story of her dancing behind the scenes in her fashionable 'fit.
The 34-year-old's luxe-look included an ab-exposing Brandon Maxwell The Dawn Top, retailing for $1,395, a pair of Khaite Danielle high-rise straight jeans, retailing for $375, a Khaite Remi Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag, retailing for $1,400, and a Totême black leather belt, retailing for $410.
Hough threw in some dainty gold safety pin styled earrings and large framed black sunglasses with a pair of off-white summer sandals to complete her chic couture.
Love Julianne Hough's casual summer style aesthetic? OK! helps you shop the stunning celebrity's luxe-look for less directly through our site below!
Anne Klein's Elisha Wedge Pumps are on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at nordstrormrack.com.