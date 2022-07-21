TikTok Star Griffin Johnson Exclusively Shares His Experience With Disco Skin Care — Shop Now

Candidly talking to OK! in a one-on-one interview, Johnson admits he too used to fall under the trap of the false belief that taking care of your skin is a feminine habit.

He goes into detail about how frustrating it can be when he hears men define skin care as "girly," when "it literally just means you have good hygiene and are taking care of yourself."

The handsome hunk even spills his hidden skincare secret that he thinks other males may not know about. The 23-year-old always exfoliates before shaving his facial and neck hair — sharing how this has completely rid his skin from razor bumps and roughness.

"I don't think people realize how dirty your neck can be," Johnson quips.

Exfoliating ensures your razor will be gliding along clean and pristine skin for the smoothest results.

The Diamond In The Rough starring actor fully believes a male's hygiene is closely correlated with his attractiveness, offering that a nicely groomed man is more likely to catch a ladies attention.

Johnson also discusses with OK! how his early claim to fame may have had an impact on his mental health — and whether the stress of it all has impacted his skin.

While the Illinois native confesses he has good genetics to thank for his ultra-clear skin, he gave advice on how having a solid skincare routine has severely lifted his spirits while being in the spotlight.

"I have found that having a night time routine and just having something consistent that is solely for you and only you has played a huge part in my mental health journey, specifically while always being in the spotlight," he says.

Johnson also notes that working in the media will always have its ups and downs, however, he really has enjoyed all the opportunities he has been given and is excited about everything that is to come in the future.

The social star even goes on to tease new movie and television roles he has coming up, as he is eager and excited for the public to be able to see what's in store in his aspiring actor career — but we won't give that away just yet.

