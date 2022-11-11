OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Intimissimi Lingerie Before Defending 'Power Move' Of Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name — Shop Now

jlo pp
Source: @jlo
By:

Nov. 10 2022, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

Mrs. Affleck and proud!

Months after pop sensation Jennifer Lopez first made headlines for opting to take husband Ben Affleck's last name, the newlywed style icon is getting candid about the motivations behind her new moniker.

jennifer lopez ben affleck match in all black ensembles for fashion show pp
Source: Mega

In a new interview published earlier this week, the fashion maven —whose legal name is Jennifer Lynn Affleck — clapped back at critics who initially condemned her choice as anti-feminist, dubbing the decision to take her hubby’s name as a “power move.”

ONE PROUD WIFE! JENNIFER LOPEZ SAYS TAKING BEN AFFLECK'S LAST NAME WAS A 'POWER MOVE'

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together,” the Hustlers star explained. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

jennifer lopez taking ben affleck last name power move pp
Source: Mega

Beyond tradition, it seems the “Jenny from the Block” artist also appreciates the sentimentality that comes with being Mrs. Affleck.

“No! It’s not traditional,” she said when asked if she’d ever wanted Affleck to take her last name instead. “It doesn’t have any romance to it.”

Considering her convictions, Lopez reiterated that this decision was hers to make.

jlo
Source: @jlo

“It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too,” the songstress explained. “But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

jlo
Source: @jlo

Yet it seems Lopez’s name isn’t the only way she’s honoring her newlywed status — late last month, the star took to Instagram with a steamy snap depicting her posing in Intimissimi’s Eternal Love Body and Silk Kimono — as well as a subtle silver necklace that read “Mrs” in an apparent tribute to newly-minted hubby, Affleck.

TAKING IT EASY! JENNIFER LOPEZ SHARES SULTRY SNAPS AS SHE MAKES TIME FOR SELF-CARE

#ThisIsMe,” she captioned the post, adding a white heart. “#SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment.”

Keep Scrolling to shop some of newlywedded Lopez’ favorite lingerie pieces

robe
Source: Intimissimi

Intimissimi’s Silk Kimono retails for $159 at intimissimi.com.

bodysuit
Source: Intimissimi

Intimissimi’s Eternal Love Body retails for $69 at intimissimi.com.

bra
Source: Intimissimi

Intimissimi’s Your Private Party Sofia Balconette Bra is on sale retailing for $19 (usually $69) at intimissimi.com.

pants
Source: Intimissimi

Intimissimi’s Silk Satin Pajama Pants retail for $119 at intimissimi.com.

