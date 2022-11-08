One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'

After being one of the most well-known names in the world, the Selena actress explained that the official name change was a strategic decision. "I don't think that's a problem ... It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," she said.

Despite the action not being a grand gesture on paper, Lopez felt it was a much more personal choice. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl," the "On The Floor" vocalist dished.