One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.
"People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," Lopez explained in a recent interview about the handsome hunk. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that."
After being one of the most well-known names in the world, the Selena actress explained that the official name change was a strategic decision. "I don't think that's a problem ... It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," she said.
Despite the action not being a grand gesture on paper, Lopez felt it was a much more personal choice. "But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl," the "On The Floor" vocalist dished.
Lopez and the Good Will Hunting actor wed for the first time in July in a small ceremony in Las Vegas after initially calling off their original engagement in 2004. In August, the duo said "I do" once again in a lavish event on Affleck's $8.9 million Georgia estate surrounded by loved ones.
"I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," the triple threat explained about getting back together with Affleck after 20 years apart. "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."
In the time they spent apart before getting back together in 2021, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and had 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. For his part, Affleck went on to wed Jennifer Garner, whom he shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with.