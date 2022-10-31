Taking It Easy! Jennifer Lopez Shares Sultry Snaps As She Makes Time For Self-Care

The Selena star's calm weekend comes as her spouse has been taking over parenting duties of their blended family, which includes the Argo star's kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she shareswith Marc Anthony, as she continues production on the upcoming film Atlas.

Despite Affleck holding down the fort while his wife is busy, he has been shocked by his partner's lack of focus on their brood. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," an insider said of Lopez. "It was a huge wake-up call for him."