Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend! Khloé Kardashian Launches Diamond Holiday Line Amid Daughter True's 'The Kardashians' Necklace Drama — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Diamonds are a tots best friend?
Mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian recently made headlines after revealing the high-end birthday gift her daughter, True Thompson, received for her 4th birthday from her NBA star father, Tristan Thompson.
In a new episode of The Kardashians, which hit streaming platform Hulu on Thursday, November 3, the Good American mogul, who also shares a 3-month-old son with Thompson, got candid about her reaction to the athlete's lavish present while attending True’s birthday party.
"Her dad got her this diamond necklace this morning,” she told party planner Mindy Weiss, showing her a snap of the precious object on her phone. “And I’m like, 'Oh, my God."'
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF DAUGHTER TRUE PUSHING HER BABY BROTHER DURING SUNNY STROLL
Yet it seems True’s high-end gift isn’t the only gem-related reason Kardashian has found herself in the spotlight lately. On Thursday, November 10, Kardashian launched her brand new Diamond Life holiday collection for her apparel brand, Good American, a line she said was inspired by her love for the happiest time.
“The holiday season is my absolute favorite time of the year, and I’m so excited to introduce our Diamond Life Collection,” the jeans mogul explained of her sparkly styles.
Considering her more-is-more philosophy when it comes to diamonds — “There’s no such thing as too much bling”, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum quipped — the star decided to launch a line that could put holiday lights to shame, adding tasteful pops of Crystal diamanté to her brand’s famed jeans, dresses, t-shirts, jumpsuits and more.
“We’ve glammed up our favorite denim, bodysuits, and introduced new ready-to-wear just in time for the holiday season,” Kardashian continued. “I am obsessed with the versatility of the collection, and the crystal and diamanté embroidery adds a festive and glamorous touch that is perfect for any occasion.”
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN STRIPS DOWN TO PROMOTE GOOD AMERICAN SHOES — SEE THE SEXY PHOTO!
Keep scrolling to shop shimmering pieces from Good American’s brand new Diamond Life collection.