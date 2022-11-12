Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend! Khloé Kardashian Launches Diamond Holiday Line Amid Daughter True's 'The Kardashians' Necklace Drama — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Diamonds are a tots best friend?

Mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian recently made headlines after revealing the high-end birthday gift her daughter, True Thompson, received for her 4th birthday from her NBA star father, Tristan Thompson.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, which hit streaming platform Hulu on Thursday, November 3, the Good American mogul, who also shares a 3-month-old son with Thompson, got candid about her reaction to the athlete's lavish present while attending True’s birthday party.